Health center awarded $1M for the 2021 Navigator Funding

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded $1 million in grant funding to the Health Center Association of Nebraska (HCAN) to become a Navigator grantee in the state of Nebraska to help people enroll in coverage through marketplace, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
HCAN is one of 60 organizations across the nation that will be receiving the award funding and will serve as the sole Navigator grantee in Nebraska. The 2021-2024 Navigator cooperative agreement awards were awarded for a 36-month period of performance, which runs through Aug. 26, 2024.
HCAN will work with the following sub-awardees across the state to employ Navigators: Good Neighbor Community Health Center in Columbus, Charles Drew Health Center Inc. in Omaha, Community Action Health Center in Gering, Heartland Health Center in Grand Island, Midtown Health Center in Norfolk, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. in Omaha and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in Lincoln.
They will work with the underserved and historically excluded populations including but not limited to racial and ethnic minorities, refugee and immigrant populations, rural populations, low income individuals, uninsured and underinsured individuals, individuals experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ+ individuals and people with disabilities or cognitive, hearing, speech or vision impairments.
Since 2013, Navigators have helped Americans understand their health insurance options and facilitated their enrollment in health insurance through the Federally-facilitated Marketplace (FFM). As trusted community partners, their mission focuses on assisting the uninsured and other underserved communities.
Navigators serve an important role in connecting communities that historically have experienced lower access to health coverage and greater disparities in health outcomes to health coverage. The Health Center Association of Nebraska’s (HCAN) mission is to support Nebraska community health centers as they provide comprehensive health care homes for the underserved. The Nebraska community health centers provide medical, dental and mental health services to over 107,000 people and have nearly 70 locations across Nebraska. For more information about the community health centers, visit hcanebraska.org.