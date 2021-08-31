Health center awarded $1M for the 2021 Navigator Funding

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded $1 million in grant funding to the Health Center Association of Nebraska (HCAN) to become a Navigator grantee in the state of Nebraska to help people enroll in coverage through marketplace, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

HCAN is one of 60 organizations across the nation that will be receiving the award funding and will serve as the sole Navigator grantee in Nebraska. The 2021-2024 Navigator cooperative agreement awards were awarded for a 36-month period of performance, which runs through Aug. 26, 2024.

HCAN will work with the following sub-awardees across the state to employ Navigators: Good Neighbor Community Health Center in Columbus, Charles Drew Health Center Inc. in Omaha, Community Action Health Center in Gering, Heartland Health Center in Grand Island, Midtown Health Center in Norfolk, OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. in Omaha and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in Lincoln.