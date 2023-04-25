HISTORY Apr 25, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 25, 1943Sunday - no paper.Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Music Film Industry Entertainment School Systems Education Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular A new axe-tivity: Columbus couple opening axe-throwing space In recent years, a very different kind of sport/hobby has seen a rise in popularity. Axe-throwing, according to local business owners Derek an… Lakeview announces next superintendent Lakeview Community Schools is expected to see the installation of its next superintendent in less than two months. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 22 Platte County Columbus City Council OKs soccer facilities agreement amid debate An agreement regarding Wilderness Park’s soccer facilities drew crowded Columbus council chambers and sparked arguments, but one issue stood o… Paighton Erb, Elizabeth Wemhoff take home gold at Norfolk Discoverers sophomore Elizabeth Wemhoff and freshman Paighton Erb took home gold medals while the boys earned four bronze medals at Thursday's…