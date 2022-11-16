 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A day in Columbus history

history

Nov. 16, 1942

Ten farmers, one from each county included in the pasture-forage-livestock district which is holding its round-up in Columbus today, were honored for their outstanding success.

Members of the Parent-Teacher associations and the Columbus Woman’s club began today to canvass residential districts of the city in the program of selling war savings bonds as part of the November promotional campaign being handled by the women of the country.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society

