Feb. 4, 1943

For the first time in many years, the city of Columbus now has a legislative committee from the city council, whose job it will be to scan bills tossed into the unicameral hopper which have or might have some connection with city affairs.

Columbus business barometer prepared by the Chamber of Commerce, shows the local merchants enjoyed a good month in January.

Feb. 5, 1943

The nurse’s aide uniform sent to Mrs. Howard Burdick, chairman, from the St. Louis area office, is on display at the present time in Schweser’s window.

Kramer High school band last night in its winter concert proved it is living up to the tradition of other Kramer bands of recent years. More than 600 persons jammed the high school auditorium for the concert.

Feb. 6, 1943

Columbus is one of the best budgeted cities in Nebraska its officers say, and its system of handling finances received attention yesterday at the hearing on legislative bill 153 before the committee on government.

Columbus will be host to a class B basketball tournament Feb. 24-27 with 12 teams entered in the affair.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society