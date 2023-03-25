March 25, 1943

Panorama of a community doing its part in the war effort is presented in the annual report of the Chamber of Commerce released to members attending the annual meeting at Hotel Evans this noon.

Since the start of the war, 14 percent of the membership of the senior and junior Chambers of Commerce in Columbus has joined the armed forces of Uncle Sam, the annual report released today reports.

March 26, 1943

Contributions to 11 a.m. today pushed the Platte county Red Cross drive to $5,167.43. Total Thursday was $4,001.03, which means $1,166 was turned in.

Columbus city voters who expect to vote in the city election should register at the city clerk’s office if they aren’t registered or have changed addresses. Clerk’s office will be open until 9 p.m. Saturday.

March 27, 1943

Chaplain Edgar A, Dormer, former pastor of the United Evangelical Lutheran church here, has had nearly 11 months experience with men in the hick of battle since leaving Columbus in 1914 He returned to the United States just recently and is now at West Point, Neb., visiting his wife and family.

First Kramer high school student to be inducted into the armed forces is Walter “Smiley” Kiuntke, jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kiuntke, sr. Walter, who left with the latest selective service group this past week, was a junior.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society