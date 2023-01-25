Jan. 25, 1943
Music department of the Woman’s club will meet at 7: 45 p.m. Tuesday at the home of Mrs. John Hoge. A book review, “Beloved Friend,” the story of the life of Tchaikovsky, written by Catherine Binker Bowen, will be given my Mrs. Carl Rhode. There will be several Tchaikovsky numbers played by Mark Moersen, pianist.
Word was received here this morning by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Potter, that their son, Pfc. Marvin Potter, has arrived safely in Africa.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society