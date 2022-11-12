Nov. 12, 1942

Approximately 40 members of the Nebraska State Florists society assembled in Columbus today for their 17th annual convention and expressed their regrets that they are unable to present their usual flower show, which easily is the outstanding feature of the convention.

Five hundred persons attended the Armistice day program and war bind buying event at the city auditorium last night, witnessed a splendid performance and bought $1,150 in bonds and $185 in war savings stamps.

Nov. 13, 1942

Indications are that the volume of Christmas mail this year will be the largest on record. From postal records for September, the last month in which figures are available, Postmaster Kavanaugh said retail sales had reached a level second only to the record month of December, 1941, and with rising sales, heavy package mailing is certain.

With approximately 1,000 claims against the county being audited and approved for allowance, or disapproved, county supervisors and County Clerk Hoge have been getting plenty of practice writing their signatures during the board meeting this week.

Nov. 14, 1942

Registration for mileage (gasoline) rationing will finally get underway in Platte county next week, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At all public grade school houses in the county.

Petition of Eric Fittje and 84 others, asking the county to vacate the right-of-way of a stretch of township road one and one-half miles long, southwest of Monroe, which has been fenced in by adjoining property owners for some years, was refused by the county board of supervisors yesterday.

