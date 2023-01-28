Jan. 28, 1943

President’s ball dance for the infantile paralysis fund last night at the city auditorium attracted the largest crowd since the opening of the auditorium. Gross receipts totaled $545.60.

A victory book depot has been established at Speice-Echols-Boettcher. Those wishing may leave their books there. The house to house campaign will start when weather is favorable.

Jan. 29, 1943

Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Dodendorf received a telephone call last night from their son Jack, seaman first class, U.S.N., that he is now back in port at New Orleans after several months of convoy duty, He expects to visit here soon.

All Elks members are asked to meet in front of the Methodist church not later than 9:45 a.m. tomorrow to attend the funeral service for member M.M. Taylor, who died yesterday.

Jan. 30, 1943

Two dances this weekend will be held for the infantile paralysis fund. Kenneth Maurer and his ban d will furnish the music at Monroe tonight while Henry Collins and his orchestra will be at Humphrey Sunday.

A 72-hur week for sale of motor fuel at service stations throughout the U.S., with maximum of 12 hours daily, has been ordered by Harold Ickes, fuel administrator, effective Jan. 23.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society