Feb. 15, 1943
The “Discoverer,” Kramer High school annual will contain a new feature this year. Besides the usual pictures of students and activities there will be an “honor roll” containing names of Kramer High school alumni now working in some phase of the service. The theme of the 1942-1943annual is patriotic.
Wartime treatment of books was discussed Tuesday by Miss Rose Riddel, librarian at the Columbus public library, who advised patrons to select reading material carefully and to take plenty of time, within the days allowed for the reading of the book, to complete their study.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society