March 4, 1943

W.T. Matzen, who has been in the gravel business for the past 21 years, announced today that he has sold his interest in the Gerhold & Matzen company to William Gerhold.

For the first time in modern Columbus political history delegates to the democratic and republican city conventions joined hands last night and endorsed all present municipal office holders—which present the unusual spectacle of a city election April 6 without a contest.

March 5, 1943

In the face of rising prices for virtually everything else, the city council last night received the best news in months when H.R. Slocum, manager of Columbus Gas, distributor of natural gas in Columbus, announced a reduction of approximately 13 per cent in natural gas rates throughout Columbus.

Edgar Howard yesterday accompanied Dyo F. Davis of Silver Creek to Lincoln where they are attending a meeting of the Nebraska Press Association.

March 6, 1943

St. Bonaventure students honored the Rev. John Joseph Brogger, pastor, Friday on his name day with a program. In return, Father John Joseph gave a short talk and gave the students a “free day.”

If you haven’t your new car license you had better stop in at the court house and see the county treasurer. Closing date for licenses was Jan. 30. Warning tickets were issued in February, but all motorists driving on last year’s plates are being arrested now.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society