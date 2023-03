March 23, 1943

Platte county Red Cross drive hit nearly the quarter mark today with a total of $2,078.78. Quota for the county is $9,550.

Platte county’s sale of eight shelter houses, together with several small out buildings, located at Columbus, Monroe, and Platte Center, and some old bridge planks and odds-and-ends of lumber at the supply yard at Platte Center yesterday afternoon grossed $2,259.50.