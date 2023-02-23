Feb. 23, 1943

Supt. R.R. McGee announced this morning that the registration for ration book No. 2 Monday was about normal. The first day saw city schools handle 1,690 Columbus people while Kramer High school had 432 farmers register in the afternoon.

The 69th annual mask ball held last night in the city auditorium under the sponsorship of the Pioneer Hook and Ladder company of the Columbus fire department attracted a capacity crowd of 1,100. War bond sales in connection with the ball netted $7,750.