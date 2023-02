Feb. 11, 1943

Suburban grocery stores and meat markets have agreed to a new opening and closing hour for Sundays. The stores will open at 8 p.m. and close at 12:30 p.m. effective Feb. 14.

Office of the Platte county war price and rationing board located for the past year in the county accessor’s office on the first floor of the courthouse, will be moved tomorrow to new quarters in the basement of the courthouse.