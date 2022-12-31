Dec. 31, 1942

Right off, the first baby to be born in Platte county in 1943 to Platte county parents will be a lucky youngster. Today there are announcements of the many gifts which will be property of the first boy or girls of the new year.

Henry Thomas Tworek, of Columbus, is listed as missing in action during the period Dec. 1-15. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charley Tworek, living four miles southwest of Columbus.

Jan. 1, 1943

Holiday - no paper.

Jan. 2, 1943

Francis M. Dischner, city editor of The Daily Telegram more than six years, will write “30” on the last sheet of “copy” he turns in for today’s paper because it will mark the end of his long and successful service in that capacity. He has resigned to become assistant secretary of Consumer Public Power district.

First city-wide salvage pick-up in more than a month will be held in Columbus Tuesday, Jan. 5, it was announced today. City trucks will make the rounds of the city at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

