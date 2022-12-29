Dec. 29, 1942

Fourth annual city bowling tournament will start the weekend of Jan. 16 and 17 at Blake’s. All members must be able to compete.

Mrs. Leonard Briggs, wife of park superintendent Briggs, graciously answers telephone calls and gives the information asked as best she can, but sometimes the chore get a bit tiring. This morning for instance. …she answered 88 calls, all about whether there will be skating tonight on the Pawnee park lagoon. THERE WILL BE NO SKITING TONIGHT.