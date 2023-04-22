April 22, 1943

If 10 absentee owners agree to the suggestion, Columbus will soon have a new addition, to be known as Pearsall’s second addition, City Attorney H.D. Hunter informed the city council last night.

Platte county merchants today gave their answer to the execution of American fliers by Japanese. It was announced this morning that all retail stores in Platte county will invest 10 per cent of gross sales on April 27 in war bonds.

April 23, 1943

By taking part in the fire prevention clean-up, paint-up week here next week the Columbus householder can do three things: He can improve the appearance of his place, he can even make a profit from selling scrap, and by using that profit to buy war bonds, he can help win the war,

Thirty-three completed the test at the bomb reconnaissance agents’ school here Wednesday. The number taking the test was a record crowd to complete the course in this part of the country.

April 24, 1943

Weather permitting, a large group of Columbus youth will be on hand tomorrow morning at 6:33, to see the sun rise on Easter. This will be the third year that that the Loup River Public power grounds at Lake Babcock will serve as the location.

St. Bonaventure and Kramer high schools have streamlined their junior-senior proms this year. St. Bonaventure’s prom will be May 7. The annual banquet has been discarded due to rationing.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society