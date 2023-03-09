March 9, 1943
Columbus has been designated the site for the bomb reconnaissance agents’ school soon. The course is intended for air raid wardens, auxiliary police and firemen, members of other defense corps, and others who are interested, but not necessarily attached to any definite unit.
Lieut. (ag) Joe P. Klaus, naval air corps, is ready to go torpedo bombing for Uncle Sam. Lieutenant Klaus, Duncan boy, has just been graduated from a torpedo bombing school and is waiting to be assigned to a carrier.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society