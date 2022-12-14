Dec. 14, 1942

Word was received here of the promotion of Dr. E.E. Koebbe, prominent Columbus physician, from Lieutenant commander to commander in the U.S. navy.

The beautiful arrangement of The Nativity in Frankfort square, arranged this year as a conservation measure to save electric light and at the same time present a community recognition of the coming holiday season, is designed for permanency, rather than a one-year presentation, thanks to the workmanship of its makers, the six “painting Mielaks.”