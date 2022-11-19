Nov. 19, 1942

Biggest crowd ever to assemble locally for such an event gathered at the city auditorium last night for the combined annual meeting and the court of honor of Platte district Boy Scouts. Included were 225 Scouts and their parents and other family members.

Women in Platte county are responding splendidly in organizing to promote the sale of war savings bonds during the balance of November. Girl Reserves, handling sales at Kramer high school, reported sales of $126 for the first few days.

Nov. 20, 1942

For the first time in several Christmas seasons, there will be no festive street lights ablaze next month. Instead there will be Yule decorations arranged on as grand a scale as possible in Frankfort square.

In the first two days of registration for gasoline rationing, 1,111 automobiles were listed in the five Columbus ward schools.

Nov. 21, 1942

Izaak Walton chapter will hold its final of a series of two poultry shoots Sunday at its gun club. Shooting will start at 1 p.m. Prizes will consist of ducks, geese and turkeys.

Second ward air raid wardens , first aid units and all other persons interested are requested to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Eagles hall to make final plans for ward participation in the city-wide blackout Dec. 3.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society