Jan. 12, 1943
New task has been won by Terence Duren, mural artist of Shelby, who yesterday received directive descriptions and blueprints of locations for eight murals to be placed in the recorder of deeds building recently completed at D and Sixth streets, Washington. Duren, in Columbus yesterday, said he hoped he be able to do most of his work in Shelby, rather than in Washington.
C.J. Garlow has moved his law office from the Central National bank building to the rooms over Speice-Echols-Boettcher offices.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society