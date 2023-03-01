March 1, 1943
Followers of music here were surprised but no amazed when the current issue of “Etude,” national music magazine, came out with a short composition by Elmer Gattermeyer leading its list of musical compositions for the month. He is 25 years old and studied music at St. Bonaventure’s.
Authority to purchase a portable electric light plant, a series of flood lights, and connecting cords that will enable a reach of 200 feet all for the crash unit of the fire department was given to a special committee by the Columbus civilian defense committee.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society