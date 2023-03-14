A day in Columbus history history Mar 14, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 14, 1943Sunday—no paper published.Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska changes lyrics to 'Hail Varsity' with visions of Husker fight song sing-alongs "Hail Varsity" is the official University of Nebraska fight song. But while it's often played, it's rarely sung. That's going to change. Missing Aurora couple found dead in Buffalo County The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was found near a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northwest of Kearney. A controversial ending to Santee's first run in Lincoln No one wanted this ending. Not to what was the most exciting game of the first two days of state basketball. Not Shelton, not Santee, not the … Airbnb guest allegedly holds 'fight night' in Omaha Benson residence Damage reported to police included towels covered in blood, rugs with marijuana cigarettes put out on them, a broken picture frame and a bathr… A wacky weddin': Platte Valley Playhouse says 'I do' to Texas wedding comedy All the way from Fayro, Texas, the Dubberly-Price wedding has come to Columbus. Family drama, thick southern accents and confusion ensue as th…