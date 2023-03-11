March 11, 1943

City-wide salvage collection March 2 netted 27,000 pounds and was a success. The drive rates as one of the best in the city and it kept Leo Woerth, city commissioner, and his crew busy several days at collection and separation.

Howard Pierce Davis—A decade ago he heard Hitler predict the Hitlerian epoch. He has seen the dark years which followed the rise of Hitlerism. At 2:45 p.m. Friday he will speak at Kramer high on the observations he has made all over the world and analyze world affairs.

March 12, 1943

Because of war-time conditions and scarcity of lumber for civilian use, prices on bridge lumber have advanced definitely in the past year, Platte county supervisors found when they opened bids at the court house today for furnishing the supply the county will need during 1943.

Helen May Martin, deaf and blind pianist, accompanied by her mother will present a concert at the First Methodist church at 8 p.m. Sunday.

March 13, 1943

Wednesday, March 17 is Dollar day in Columbus. It’s a special kind of Dollar day, one in which the smallest denomination of “folding money’ will go a surprisingly long way.

Columbus will be host to one of 14 district fire schools sponsored annually by the League of Nebraska Municipalities, the city council decided at a special meeting last night. The date is Wednesday, April 14.

