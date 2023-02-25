Feb. 25, 1943

Regular city wide pick up of paper, magazines, tin, metal and rubber, will be held Tuesday. City trucks will pick up all scrap.

City registration for ration book No. 2 now totals 4.730 for the first three days, but R.R. McGee , city superintendent, said this morning that the “people are not registering and waiting.”

Feb. 26, 1943

Annual public birthday sponsored by members of the Baptist church will be a 6:30 p.m. covered dish supper at the church today. A patriotic program will follow at which time parents of the men in the service will be honored.

The farm machinery instruction and repair school, which meets twice weekly in the Platte County Implement company repair shop, has established itself as a worthwhile class and this is proven by ts fine attendance record.

Feb. 27, 1943

Chamber of Commerce fire report for the years 1937 to 1942, which is being sent to the contest grading committee of the national fire waste council, reveals a number of interesting items. One was, in 1942 Columbus didn’t have a fire which exceeded a $1,000 loss while in 1942 there were two.

Because planners of East Park addition to Columbus, when they selected names for streets a few years ago, placed the name of “Pershing Road” on one of them, patrons at the Columbus public library now have two books of excellent reference, both on the famous Nebraskan. Gen John J. Pershing.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society