A day in Columbus history

history

Jan. 5, 1943

Indications some local liquor dealers are flirting with the law in selling bottled “hard goods” to minors has come to the notice of police recently, and Chief of Police John Smagatz today warned it will go hard with such dealers if evidence against them is established.

A large shipment of material for Red Cross sewing has arrived, reports Mrs. A.F. Milnar, chairman. Women as asked to report to the sewing room in the “Y” as soon as possible, and are to bring their own scissors and thimble.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society

