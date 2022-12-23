Dec. 23, 1942
Findley B. Howard, former U.S. minister to Paraguay, who has been visiting the last few weeks at his parental home here, swill leave tonight for Washington, D.C., to confer with representatives if the Iran government who have offered him an executive position in the Iran customs service.
Much as he would like to announce differently, Leonard Briggs, park superintendent, today said skating on Pawnee park lagoon is strictly taboo. The ice was in excellent for skating when the rain came Monday, which transformed the lagoon into slush.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society