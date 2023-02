Feb. 3, 1943

This month the Chamber of Commerce puts in effect its new “twice a month” luncheons ruling and the organization will not meet Thursday. First luncheon of the month is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Operators on farms in four small areas in Platte county, covering approximately 65 square miles, are being asked to make personal inspection of their land in regard to eradicating the common barberry, which is the host plant of stem rust.