March 22, 1943

Platte Center is the first incorporated village in the county Red Cross drive to report 100 per cent coverage, Emiel Christensen, chairman, said today. Total now is $1,589.43

Union Pacific will continue its present train service on the Columbus-Spalding and Columbus-Albion branches for an indefinite time, subject, however, to possible emergency need arising for temporary transfer of some of the motive power to the main line to haul war traffic, and provided further that the volume of business warrants it.