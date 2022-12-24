Dec. 24, 1942
Ninth annual celebration of the president’s birthday will be held in the Columbus city auditorium Wednesday, Jan. 27, it was announced today.
A bulletin board, on which will be listed each traveling salesman’s need for an automobile ride, or ability to carry an extra salesman as the case may be, will be kept active in the office of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, if the recommendations meet with favor.
Dec. 25, 1942
No paper
Dec. 26, 1942
Annual dread of postal employees—the Christmas rush—is over and everyone’s glad at the Columbus post office.
Louis Rambour, Gerald Savage, and the Misses Rosemary and Betty Glur, will broadcast a 15 minute program of Christmas carols over station WJAG Norfolk at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow.
