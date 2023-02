Feb. 2, 1943

Flashy Crete quintet makes a visit tonight at Columbus and will be entertained by Coach Dutch Welch’s Discoverers on the Kramer High school court.

Kramer High school band, under the direction of Forrest Corn, will present its first concert of the year at the school auditorium at 8 p.m. Thursday. The band will be attired in its new uniforms. Concert is open to the public at a nominal admission.