Feb. 17, 1943

Fred Luchsinger was elected director of the Platte County Agriculture society Monday night. He fills the vacancy created by the recent death of M.M.Taylor.

Frank M. “Tiny” Velky, whose mighty swimming saved his own and a comrade’s life when their ship went down, isn’t a stranger to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tworek, Columbus, and Mike Tworek, Osceola. “Tiny”, a 287 pound sailor, visited the Tworeks recently bringing them new about their son, Henry, who was lost in the battle from which Velky emerged a hero.