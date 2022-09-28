Sept. 28, 1942

National scrap harvest is on! It opened in Platte county, and every other county in Nebraska, this morning, and continues without interruption to Saturday, Oct. 17. Metals and rubber are the most essential materials needed.

If you are really sincere in helping in the war effort and at the same time provide the best protection possible for your family, check over your furnace carefully before cold weather sets in, and adopt iron-clad rules for fire prevention for you and your family to follow this winter.