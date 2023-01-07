Jan. 7, 1943

Cupid had “slim pickings” in Platte county last year. County Judge Stone’s records show 178 marriage licenses issued in his office last year, as compared with 214 in 1941—a drop of 36.

Members of the Business and Professional Women’s club were gratified to learn last night that during the month (November) they handled war n=bond sales in the county the record so far was set.

Jan. 8, 1943

Additional snow flurries today were forecast again for northeast and extreme eastern Nebraska. Little change in the temperatures were expected though.

Bert Moore, local barber, has leased the Evans hotel barber shop and will open for business Monday.

Jan. 9, 1943

Aimed at aiding in the increase of food production in all phases in the war effort, the Columbus city school district is now prepared to offer a wide variety of courses in the federal government’s rural war production program.

January jury session of district court scheduled to begin next Monday has been indefinitely postponed. It was postponed because none of the six cases tentatively listed for trial would be ready for trial next week.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society