April 12, 1943

Annual Platte county track and field meet will be held here May 7 at Pawnee park, Platte Center, St. Bonaventure, Duncan, Monroe and Humphrey are the schools expected to participate.

All Red Cross knitters are urged to call for their yarn at the Red Cross room in the “Y” tomorrow afternoon. Because the quota must be filled, all knitters are asked to come tomorrow.