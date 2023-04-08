April 8, 1943

Platte county is going to buy a fighting ship. This was decided this morning by leaders of the county for the second war loan drive which is intended to sell $464,400 worth of bonds in this month, beginning April 12.

Earl Held, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto Held, who is stationed at the army air base, Pueblo, Colo., was recently promoted from sergeant to staff sergeant.

April 9, 1943

Rainfall which totaled 1.22 inches here today was general over Platte county and surrounding areas. With the skies still heavily overcast and the forecast for more showers, the prospects were good that victory gardeners and farmers will feel their spirits raised still further by continued precipitation.

The 2,000 or so Platte county farmers who buy bonds in the April bond drive will be investing in the best merchandise in the world, Ted Jepsen, rural chairman of the drive, told more than 60 workers who attended a meeting at Platte Center last night.

April 10, 1943

Chief of Police John J. Smagacz today warned persons who receive government checks, as well as bankers, merchants and other business men who cash them, to be on the alert for mailbox thieves and forgers.

On recommendation of the U.S. naturalization service, six applicants for their final papers were admitted to citizenship by Judge Lightner at a naturalization session of district court here today.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society