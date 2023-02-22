Feb. 22, 1943

Pioneer Hook and Ladder company of the Columbus fire department will hold its 69th annual mask ball tonight at the city auditorium .Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with the grand march at 9 p.m.

Ben McNair, Henry Buller and W.J. Gregorius attended the Butler county coyote hunt Sunday. Six coyotes and about 50 rabbits were in the bag. Following the hunt, which ended in David City, the hunters were served refreshments at the new city auditorium.