A day in Columbus history

history

Dec. 22, 1942

Members of Kramer high school vocal music and dramatics departments this morning presented the cantata, “Chimes of the Holy Night,” by Holton, and the playlet, “The Little Shepherd, ”at the school auditorium.

Householders using fuel oil in their furnaces were reminded today by the county rationing board that the coupons for the third period (No. 3 stamps) for both Class 1 and Class 2 coupons will be valid for the purchase of fuel oil beginning with Dec. 23, instead of Jan. 7, as announced at first.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society

