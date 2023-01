Jan. 20, 1943

The weatherman cracked the “whip” again today and there isn’t any relief in sight. Forecast today called for 25 degrees below temperatures.

First full year of the war had telling effect in Columbus in 1942 in the small amount of building. Permits allowed by the city council last year—only 22 for all types- totaled $34,850 from estimates placed on the applications. It is the smallest since the depression 10 years ago.