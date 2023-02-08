Feb. 8, 1943

Shoe dealers in Columbus joined 200,000 others in the nation today in suspending sale of shoes while they prepared for rationing approximately three pairs of shoes per year for each civilian.

Fifty Boy Scouts, members of troops 115 and 113, the latter cub scouts, met in the gymnasium of St. Bonaventure’s school yesterday morning for breakfast following the 7:30 a.m. mass. Breakfast was the groups’ first activity in connection with National Boy Scout Week.