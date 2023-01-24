Jan. 24, 1943
Sunday - no paper.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Platte Center Volunteer Fire and Rescue annual soup supper is nothing new to the community. Typically, the funds raised go to the fire dep…
For Columbus native Jaci Prinz, the stars aligned last month so she could marry the love of her life amongst the uninhabited, ice-covered land…
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated under a legislative package unveiled by Gov. Jim Pillen.
Community members and state officials squeezed into a classroom at the UNL College of Law to support the first graduating class of Lincoln's DUI Court.
Platte County
Two businesses in David City recently marked progress with ribbon-cutting ceremonies held by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Mike McDonnell, a leader in the effort to build a new lake, says he believes "we will get there" after assuring Lincoln has access to an additional water supply.
Travelers along 33rd Avenue/Highway 30 in Columbus on Sunday afternoon may have noticed a strange sight on the viaduct – that of a cow wanderi…
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Ginger Willard, area photographer, looks at her business, Remember When Photography, after 15 years and what she loves about it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.