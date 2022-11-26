Nov. 27, 1942

A former Platte county girl, Mrs. Michael E. Fleming, of St. Paul, Minn., received for her son the first congressional medal of honor given to a marine in this war. The medal was given posthumously for Capt. Richard E. Fleming died when his plane plunged into the Pacific after he had bombed Japanese vessels.

Methods to improve still more the quality of hatching eggs, and various poultry problems in management, were discussed at Hotel Thurston this noon at a dinner tendered 35 poultry producers from five counties.

Nov. 28, 1942

“Women at War” week came to a successful close last night with the bond selling barn dance at the city auditorium. Bonds with a purchase price of $2,625 were sold at the evening event.

Word has been received here by County Agent Walter Spilker that three Leghorn pullets owned by Ernest A. Grotelueschen, of Creston, have qualified for the record performance rating in the 1941-1942 testing project carried on by the poultry department and extension service of the Nebraska college of agriculture.

