A day in Columbus history history Feb 28, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 28, 1943Sunday - no paper.Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. 14-year-old headed home from school killed in crash near Norfolk One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Community building inches closer to opening The Columbus Community Building will officially open its doors to the public in August 2023. Berry exciting visitor: South Dakota's The Fruit Truck to make short stop in Columbus In the winter and especially in the Midwest, fresh fruit from other states is a rarity, enough so that Sioux Falls, South Dakota's Irena Klein… McKewon: Why Nebraska teams could roar like lions in March, and a tribute to Dirk Trev Alberts likes a baseline seat at Nebraska basketball games, and the athletic director’s smile, on Saturday, was wide as that baseline. By…