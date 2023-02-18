Feb. 18, 1943

It took Kramer high school students just a week to raise enough money by sale of stamps and bonds to purchase a jeep for Uncle Sam. More than $1,000 was raised and it takes 50 of the $18.75 bonds to buy a jeep.

First city=wide pickup of tin cans in cooperation with the war production board’s tin can salvage campaign will be held Tuesday morning, March 2. Housewives are asked to save all tin cans except those which contained condensed milk, oil or paint.

Feb, 19, 1943

War bond sales in connection with the 69th annual Mask ball of the Pioneer Hook and Ladder company of the Columbus fire department, will start at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in the lobby of the city auditorium.

To commemorate the anniversary of George Washington, the pupils of St. Bonaventure high school are preparing a program to be presented Monday in the high school auditorium.

Feb. 20, 1943

Chief John Smagacz and his city police force have been “knocking” in lots of front and back doors lately, but they weren’t friendly calls. Instead the chief and the boys were putting up quarantine notices. Since the first of the month, 29 families have been quarantined for mumps, and two for chicken pox.

It was a pretty heavy task the Wig and Mask players of Kramer high school took on when their instructor decided to present them in “Stage Door”, a play by Edna Ferber and George Kaufman. But the cast and supporting crews carried the job well.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society