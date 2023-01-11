Jan. 11, 1943

All previous records were smashed in postal receipts at the Columbus post office in 1942, a tabulation shows. The 1942 total receipts were $60,850.59, an increase of $3,890.03 from the former all-time record established in 1941.

Columbus faces an acute nursing shortage, which may threaten the health of the community, should an epidemic strike. An appeal has been issued for volunteer nurse’s aide to relieve this situation and assist in ensuring the health of the community.