Feb. 10, 1943
Chamber of Commerce last night organized for the formation of the Columbus retailers war campaign committee, a home front “story army,” which is geared to give cooperation of merchants in winning the war by enlisting their customers, store forces, and general public.
Ralph Benton, instructor, reported today that the farm machinery class at the Platte County Implement company had its largest class Monday night, 37. The topic for Thursday’s meeting will be mowers.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society