Jan. 14, 1943

There is no scarcity in fresh vegetables in Columbus stores this week. Carrots, turnips, parsnips, lettuce, cauliflower and rutabaga are plentiful. Fresh peas, beans and beets are more difficult to get.

Fire Chief Lennie Jones and Harold Putnam, driver, have completed city school fire drills. Jones said it took from two minutes to 40 seconds to clear the schools.

Jan. 15, 1943

Con Keating, chairman of the Platte county President’s ball for the infantile paralysis fund, announced this morning Walter Gehr and Humphrey city officials will hold a dance Jan. 31 with all proceed to be turned over to the paralysis fund.

Lowell Burley, a director and vice president of the Wayside Country club last year, was unanimously elected president for 1943 by stockholders attending the annual meeting.

Jan. 16, 1943

With the number of customers remaining more or less constant during the last 18 months, and with no war plants greatly to increase the load, consumption of electric power in Columbus has nevertheless increased somewhat in six-month periods since July 1, 1941.

Latest word about victory food specials is that dry beans get the special designation during the period Jan. 18 to 23. That means that many stores will have special displays and other features to call attention to the good eating quality of beans.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society