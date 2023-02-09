Feb. 9, 1943

Miss Florence Brugger, member of a family long prominent in Columbus, has been assigned by the American Red Cross to the position of assistant field supervisor in charge of Red Cross overseas hospital service in North Africa.

Henry Henke announced today he is sole owner of Columbus Garage and Machine Shop. A.E. Trowbridge disposed of his share in the business to devote full time to other interests. Henke also said Roy Nauenberg will be office manager.