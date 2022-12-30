Dec. 30, 1942

Cross chairman announced today approximately two-thirds of all children enrolled in grade and high schools in Platte county are enrolled in the Junior Red Cross. Figures show that 3,155 of the approximately 4,450 children in all the schools have joined.

In addition to maintaining a bulletin board in the Chamber of Commerce office for traveling salesmen in Columbus participating in the “share-the-ride” program, the Columbus Travelers will maintain bulletin boards in the Evans and Thurston hotels for use by traveling salesmen living in other cities.