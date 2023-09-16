Robin Hoffmeister has wanted to be a doctor of some sort ever since she was a child. Now, years later, her dream has come true as she runs her very own clinic for the first time.

“I always wanted to be a doctor. When I was younger, I wanted to be a vet, but I didn’t want to have to put animals down. That was my problem there,” Hoffmeister said.

Originally from St. Edward, a community of just over 700 in Boone County, Hoffmeister was exploring potential career fields at an event at her school and found Logan University, a chiropractic college in Missouri. She had experience with the benefits of chiropractic medicine as a patient and saw how it helped her sister with whiplash. Those things — combined with her desire to work with her hands and help people — came together for a career path.

“I talked to them. They said ‘we have a program where you can do three years undergrad and then go to chiropractic school and do that,’” Hoffmeister said. “That was the path I set and then I started doing it, did the three years of undergrad and went straight to grad school.”

Hoffmeister went to Lincoln from there and worked for a while at a larger clinic, but wanted to be able to spend more time with each patient.

“It was a high-volume clinic, five minutes and out the door. I didn’t like that, because I couldn’t spend time with patients. I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to do. I wanted to do more soft tissue work and that takes time,” Hoffmeister said.

Feeling slightly dissatisfied, she came back to the Columbus area and worked at Linn Family Chiropractic for three years. While she was doing more of the work she enjoyed, she was still working in another office, with people coming to her off of word-of-mouth recommendations.

“I felt sort of hidden there. Nobody really knew I was there. I got the opportunity to move on and come start my own,” Hoffmeister said. “People can actually recognize me. I didn’t have signage at the other clinic. It was purely off referrals. It helps having a sign on the window and website and all that stuff.”

Hoffmeister said her dad encouraged her along the way to open her own practice. Now, she’s happy to be able to do things her way and help patients the way she sees fit. Between drop tables, regular adjustments, soft tissue adjustments, cupping therapy and kinetic tape, she’s finally able to help people how she wanted to this whole time.

“I can do stuff how I want, set up how I want, run things how I want, all that kind of stuff. I have the freedom to do it however I like,” Hoffmeister said.

Janet Hoffmeister, Robin’s mother, has seen her daughter build her career and business through the entire process and said seeing Robin do what she’s done and starting her own practice is nice.

“We’re very proud of what she’s accomplished. Other families have doctors, too, so that’s kind of cool. It’s the next step in the family’s history,” Janet said.

Hoffmeister said while having her own place and doing things the way she wants to and needs to is nice, her favorite part of having her own practice is the same thing that made her want to be a doctor years ago: helping people.

“The best part is helping people, seeing them get relief. We’ve had patients come in and they can barely move. They go in and get adjusted and they walk out the same day. It’s very satisfying,” Hoffmeister said.