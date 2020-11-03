Honoring all heroes this Veterans Day (copy)

Veterans Day, which is celebrated annually on November 11, commemorates the hardworking men and women who sacrifice their time and put themselves in harm's way to defend the country's core values of freedom and opportunity. While Veterans Day certainly is a chance to honor those who have donned the uniform during wars and military installments, it also can be a chance to recognize the unsung heroes of wartime - those who step into roles so that soldiers and strategists can focus their attention elsewhere.

Take for example Naomi Parker Fraley. In 1942, Fraley was a machine shop worker at the Naval Air Station in Alameda, Calif. She was one of scores women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, helping to produce munitions and war supplies. Parker was 20 years old in 1942 and served as the inspiration for what would become one of the most indelible images of the era, known as "Rosie the Riveter." Parker unknowingly inspired the iconic image after she was photographed at work bent over an industrial machine in a jumpsuit with her hair tied back in a polka-dot bandana. In 2018, Naomi Parker Fraley died at the age of 96, not nearly the household name she perhaps should have been.